Ranbir Kapoor quits smoking for daughter Raha, says 'I never feared death, but she changed everything'

In a heartfelt revelation during an interview, actor Ranbir Kapoor opened up about how fatherhood has transformed his life, made him health-conscious and helped him make deeper connections.

Ranbir Kapoor's journey into fatherhood has unveiled a softer, more introspective side. In a recent media interaction, Ranbir shared how his daughter Raha has completely changed his outlook on life.

"The moment I held Raha for the first time was the most precious of my life," Ranbir reminisced. "It felt like a rebirth. The 40 years I had lived before felt like a different life. Now, I’m experiencing new emotions and thoughts." This profound change spurred Ranbir to rethink his habits, especially smoking—a habit he picked up at 17. "After Raha was born, I started feeling very unhealthy. I knew I had to quit smoking to stay healthy for her," he admitted.

Fatherhood has also altered Ranbir's perspective on mortality. Previously indifferent to the idea of death, he now finds himself wanting more time. "I always thought I’d die at 71, but now I feel that’s too soon. Raha has changed all that," he reflected.