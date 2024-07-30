Amitabh Bachchan apologises for mistaking ‘Akalya’ scene for ‘Agneepath’

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan recently made a social media blunder by mistakenly attributing a scene to his film Agneepath that actually belonged to Akayla.

In his latest Instagram post, Bachchan shared a video contrasting a clip from an older film with a more recent video of himself running. The actor intended to highlight his ongoing dedication to cinema, despite his age. However, fans quickly pointed out that the clip in question was from Akayla, not Agneepath.

Acknowledging the mistake, Bachchan took to his Instagram Stories to issue an apology: “Apologies … the clip I posted, which I mentioned was from Agneepath, was actually from Akayla. Thank you to my well-wishers for pointing this out.”

Agneepath is one of Bachchan’s most iconic films, revolving around a man’s quest for revenge against those who wronged his family and joined the Mumbai underworld.

The film, known for its intense narrative and Bachchan’s powerful performance, was later remade with Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. The remake also featured Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Kanika Tiwari, Om Puri, and Zarina Wahab, with Katrina Kaif making a special appearance in the hit song Chikni Chameli.