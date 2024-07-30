Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s son, Pax, gets hospitalised following a bike accident

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, was rushed to the hospital on Monday following a frightening e-bike accident in Los Angeles. The 20-year-old reportedly collided with a car while riding his electric bike, sustaining a head injury and hip pain.

Reports said that Pax was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, underscoring the importance of safety precautions while operating these vehicles. While initially fearing a potential brain bleed, medical professionals have since reported that Pax is now in stable condition.

The accident has understandably caused significant concern for the Jolie-Pitt family, who have faced numerous challenges in recent years. Pax’s sister, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, recently filed a petition to legally drop the surname ‘Pitt,’ a decision that has garnered significant media attention.

The former couple’s high-profile divorce and subsequent custody battle have been closely followed by the public. Despite finalising their divorce in 2019, the ongoing complexities of co-parenting their six children have continued to be a subject of interest and speculation.