Jennifer Garner gets stuck in an elevator for over an hour at her first Comic Con; says, ‘I could use a Wolverine…’

Jennifer Garner’s Comic-Con debut took an unexpected turn when she found herself trapped in an elevator for over an hour. The actress, known for her calm demeanour, turned the ordeal into a viral moment with her witty commentary on social media.
Despite the claustrophobic situation, Jennifer maintained her composure, sharing updates with her followers in a series of Instagram videos. Her ability to find humour in the situation captivated fans, who praised her for staying calm under pressure.
She posted a carousel on Instagram titled, ‘Baby’s first Comic Con: a short story,’ capturing her live updates and responses. In the first video, she began with a cheerful introduction, “Hey guys, we’re stuck on this elevator. I need, um, I could use a Wolverine, I could use a Deadpool. I could use someone… Thanks for having us here, my first Comic-Con.”
Eleven minutes into the elevator predicament, Jennifer humorously updated, “It’s toasty. It’s shvitzy. I need to blot. Don’t cut the blue wire, is what we’re hearing.” She stayed in good spirits while another person in the background remained in contact with the elevator support company.
Even after 35 minutes, Jennifer remained composed, referencing popular TV shows, “I think I heard on an episode of The Office or Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or something, that you're supposed to sit, so we're sitting.” At the 42-minute mark, she lightened the mood by singing 99 Bottles of Beer on the Wall.
As the ordeal stretched to 45 minutes, another elevator passenger called 911, their voice tinged with exasperation. Yet, the artiste continued to exhibit an upbeat attitude, which won her praise from many online. One Instagram user commented, “Ohh I will never remain so calm,” while another wrote, “OMG I would have panicked after 5 minutes with my claustrophobia.”
After an hour and twelve minutes, firemen arrived to rescue them. Jennifer made it to the screening of the Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman film, Deadpool & Wolverine, which includes a surprise cameo by her. This appearance marked her return to the superhero genre and included a witty reference to her ex-husband Ben Affleck, who starred with her in the early 2000s superhero film Daredevil.