Jennifer Garner gets stuck in an elevator for over an hour at her first Comic Con; says, ‘I could use a Wolverine…’

Jennifer Garner’s Comic-Con debut took an unexpected turn when she found herself trapped in an elevator for over an hour. The actress, known for her calm demeanour, turned the ordeal into a viral moment with her witty commentary on social media.

Despite the claustrophobic situation, Jennifer maintained her composure, sharing updates with her followers in a series of Instagram videos. Her ability to find humour in the situation captivated fans, who praised her for staying calm under pressure.

She posted a carousel on Instagram titled, ‘Baby’s first Comic Con: a short story,’ capturing her live updates and responses. In the first video, she began with a cheerful introduction, “Hey guys, we’re stuck on this elevator. I need, um, I could use a Wolverine, I could use a Deadpool. I could use someone… Thanks for having us here, my first Comic-Con.”

Eleven minutes into the elevator predicament, Jennifer humorously updated, “It’s toasty. It’s shvitzy. I need to blot. Don’t cut the blue wire, is what we’re hearing.” She stayed in good spirits while another person in the background remained in contact with the elevator support company.