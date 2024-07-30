Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and family joins PV Sindhu at Paris Olympics 2024

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, along with Surekha and Upasana and Klin Kaara, graced the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The star-studded family was seen supporting Indian athletes, capturing the attention of fans and fellow attendees alike.
Badminton player PV Sindhu took to Instagram to share her excitement about their presence. She posted several pictures with the family, expressing her gratitude. In one snapshot, Sindhu was seen laughing at a joke Chiranjeevi had cracked as they walked together. Another image showed her in a deep conversation with Surekha, while the final picture featured her proudly holding the Indian flag with Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Upasana, and little Kaara.
Sharing these moments, Sindhu wrote, “The loveliest surprise at the Olympics was having Chiru uncle and the whole family, including the sweetest Kaara, for my first match in Paris.” She praised Chiranjeevi, adding, “There are very, very few people in this world who possess the class, grace, and charm quite like Chiru Uncle. There’s a reason he’s possibly the most respected actor in cinema—there’s just no one quite like him.” She concluded her heartfelt post with, “To Upsi, Charan, Chiru uncle, and Surekha aunty, you guys are special.”
Upasana responded to Sindhu’s post with enthusiasm, commenting, “Loved being there,” accompanied by numerous heart emojis. Adding to the excitement, Ram Charan's pet dog Rhyme also made an appearance on social media.
The Instagram account dedicated to Rhyme shared a video of Sindhu, with a caption reading, “@pvsindhu1 akka (elder sister) you nailed today’s match, all the best.” The post further amplified the joyous spirit surrounding Sindhu's Olympic journey.
Chiranjeevi himself shared family pictures from the event, capturing the essence of their experience. He captioned the photos, “Vibing with family at the #olympics. Go India! Jai Hind!” His post resonated with fans, who celebrated the family’s support for India’s Olympic athletes.
This blend of sports and celebrity presence at the Olympics created a memorable and heartwarming moment, showcasing the unity and support of some of India's most beloved personalities.