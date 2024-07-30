Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and family joins PV Sindhu at Paris Olympics 2024

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, along with Surekha and Upasana and Klin Kaara, graced the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The star-studded family was seen supporting Indian athletes, capturing the attention of fans and fellow attendees alike.

Badminton player PV Sindhu took to Instagram to share her excitement about their presence. She posted several pictures with the family, expressing her gratitude. In one snapshot, Sindhu was seen laughing at a joke Chiranjeevi had cracked as they walked together. Another image showed her in a deep conversation with Surekha, while the final picture featured her proudly holding the Indian flag with Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Upasana, and little Kaara.

Sharing these moments, Sindhu wrote, “The loveliest surprise at the Olympics was having Chiru uncle and the whole family, including the sweetest Kaara, for my first match in Paris.” She praised Chiranjeevi, adding, “There are very, very few people in this world who possess the class, grace, and charm quite like Chiru Uncle. There’s a reason he’s possibly the most respected actor in cinema—there’s just no one quite like him.” She concluded her heartfelt post with, “To Upsi, Charan, Chiru uncle, and Surekha aunty, you guys are special.”