Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash writes a deeply emotional tribute following the death of his 25-year-old stepdaughter

Guns N’ Roses’ legendary guitarist Slash is enduring profound sorrow following the untimely death of his 25-year-old stepdaughter, Lucy-Bleu Knight. The musician, who has been a staple in the rock world for decades, recently took to Instagram to share his deep emotional pain and pay tribute to Lucy-Bleu, whose passing has left him with what he describes as a “permanently fractured” heart. The touching tribute, posted on July 19, includes a heartfelt message alongside a photo of Lucy-Bleu, capturing his overwhelming grief and admiration for her.

In his moving post, Slash reflected on Lucy-Bleu’s significant impact on his life, describing her as a beacon of “happiness, laughter, creativity, and beauty.” He expressed a deep, ongoing sense of loss, stating, “I will never ever stop missing you and remembering what a beacon of happiness, laughter, creativity, and beauty you have always been. And still are.” He concluded with a poignant note of eternal love, writing, “The brightest light in the lives of so many who loved you so much. I find solace in the hope that you are at peace now. I will love you eternally. #LBK.”

The heartfelt message resonated widely, drawing an outpouring of support from friends, fans, and fellow celebrities. Lenny Kravitz offered his condolences with a message of solidarity, writing, “My deepest condolences, brother. And yes, she still IS! Love to the family.” Aquaman star Jason Momoa also reached out, expressing his sympathy with, “I’m so sorry. Deepest condolences to Meegan and you, brother.” Meanwhile, Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie shared her sorrow, saying, “I am so sorry. Sending angel prayers.”

The devastating news of Lucy-Bleu’s death came shortly after Slash announced the cancellation of four dates from his S.E.R.P.E.N.T. festival tour due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

While the medical examiner’s office has completed the autopsy, the cause of death remains pending further tests and investigation. Slash had earlier shared the news of Lucy-Bleu’s passing through Instagram Stories, assuring fans that she “passed away peacefully.”

In this difficult time, the outpouring of support from the community highlights the widespread impact Lucy-Bleu had on those around her and underscores the deep affection and respect held for both her and her grieving family.