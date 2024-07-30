Hugh Jackman shares behind-the-scenes moments from ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ with Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy

Hugh Jackman recently offered fans a glimpse into what he describes as one of the most memorable periods of his life. The Hollywood superstar shared a collection of behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the set of their upcoming blockbuster, Deadpool & Wolverine, on social media. This sneak peek features Jackman alongside his close friend and co-star Ryan Reynolds, as well as director Shawn Levy.

In his Instagram post, Jackman reflected on the experience, saying, “I’m starting to share behind-the-scenes moments from what has been one of the greatest times of my life. There’s no specific plan for these posts—just a chance to share some of the joy and fun we’ve had. Stay tuned for more!”