Celebs

Hugh Jackman shares behind-the-scenes moments from ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ with Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy

The X-Men actor called it one of the greatest times of his life
Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman recently offered fans a glimpse into what he describes as one of the most memorable periods of his life. The Hollywood superstar shared a collection of behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the set of their upcoming blockbuster, Deadpool & Wolverine, on social media. This sneak peek features Jackman alongside his close friend and co-star Ryan Reynolds, as well as director Shawn Levy.

In his Instagram post, Jackman reflected on the experience, saying, “I’m starting to share behind-the-scenes moments from what has been one of the greatest times of my life. There’s no specific plan for these posts—just a chance to share some of the joy and fun we’ve had. Stay tuned for more!”

He also took a moment to celebrate his collaborators, praising Levy and Reynolds as “two of the finest people I know” and emphasizing their strong bond. “@vancityreynolds and @slevydirect are truly exceptional. Our friendship is something special and lasting. #deadpoolandwolverine,” Jackman wrote.

Deadpool & Wolverine, a new entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, follows the 2016 and 2018 Deadpool films. The movie features a mix of humour and action as the unconventional hero Deadpool is recruited by the Time Variance Authority (TVA) and teams up with a reluctant Wolverine to safeguard his universe. Alongside Jackman and Reynolds, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Aaron Stanford, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Hugh Jackman
Exclusive: Bonny Sengupta on playing the titular character in 'Robin’s Kitchen'
Ryan Reynolds
Hugh Jackman
Shawn Levy
Deadpool & Wolverine

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com