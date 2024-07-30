Hugh Jackman shares behind-the-scenes moments from ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ with Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy

Hugh Jackman recently offered fans a glimpse into what he describes as one of the most memorable periods of his life. The Hollywood superstar shared a collection of behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the set of their upcoming blockbuster, Deadpool & Wolverine, on social media. This sneak peek features Jackman alongside his close friend and co-star Ryan Reynolds, as well as director Shawn Levy.
In his Instagram post, Jackman reflected on the experience, saying, “I’m starting to share behind-the-scenes moments from what has been one of the greatest times of my life. There’s no specific plan for these posts—just a chance to share some of the joy and fun we’ve had. Stay tuned for more!”
He also took a moment to celebrate his collaborators, praising Levy and Reynolds as “two of the finest people I know” and emphasizing their strong bond. “@vancityreynolds and @slevydirect are truly exceptional. Our friendship is something special and lasting. #deadpoolandwolverine,” Jackman wrote.
Deadpool & Wolverine, a new entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, follows the 2016 and 2018 Deadpool films. The movie features a mix of humour and action as the unconventional hero Deadpool is recruited by the Time Variance Authority (TVA) and teams up with a reluctant Wolverine to safeguard his universe. Alongside Jackman and Reynolds, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Aaron Stanford, and Matthew Macfadyen.