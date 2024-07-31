Elizabeth Banks shares scary choking incident on ‘Skincare’ set

Actress Elizabeth Banks recently recounted a harrowing experience from the set of her new film Skincare, where she faced her first choking incident alone in her vanity van during a lunch break.

She described how a small green pea became lodged in her throat, leaving her unable to call for help as she panicked. Fortunately, a crew member named Julius noticed her distress and performed the Heimlich maneuver, a life-saving technique involving abdominal thrusts, to dislodge the obstruction.

Reflecting on the incident during an interview with Good Morning America, Banks expressed gratitude towards Julius, whom she now considers her guardian angel.

“I threw the door open – couldn’t make any noise, was so afraid. It was terrifying. He had to do (Heimlich maneuver) twice. His name is Julius. He is my guardian angel. Julius, I love you.”

She emphasised the importance of knowing how to administer the Heimlich maneuver, debunking misconceptions about the procedure, such as concerns about causing rib fractures. Despite the scare, Banks encouraged everyone to learn this critical first-aid technique to potentially save lives in similar emergencies.

“They’re dying, so crack a rib if you have to. I would’ve been fine with a cracked rib. I literally couldn’t breathe, and it was super scary,” she said.