Natasa Stankovic shares heartwarming birthday wish for her ‘beautiful boy’ Agastya; says, ‘I won’t let this world change your kind soul’

Natasa Stankovic took to Instagram on Wednesday to shower her son Agastya with love on his birthday, following her recent separation from cricketer Hardik Pandya. Now residing in Serbia with Agastya, Natasa shared a heartwarming collection of pictures showcasing their special bond.
One photo captured Natasa cradling a beaming Agastya in her arms, a testament to their unwavering connection. Another displayed the duo holding hands, symbolising their journey together. A particularly tender image depicted mother and son napping peacefully in a car, their heads resting on each other’s shoulders.
Natasa’s emotional caption poured out her heart. “My buba (red heart emoticon) You brought peace, love and joy into my life. My beautiful boy. You are such a blessing, so sweet and kind… always stay this way... I won’t let this world change your kind soul. I will always be by your side… hand in hand. I love you, Mama,” she wrote.
This display of maternal devotion resonates even more deeply amidst news of Natasa’s separation, confirmed earlier this month. Hardik, currently in Sri Lanka, also shared a birthday wish for Agastya on Instagram. A compilation video, accompanied by the caption, “You keep me going every single day! Happy birthday to my partner in crime, my whole heart, my Agu Love you beyond words.”
In a joint statement released in July, Natasa and Hardik announced their decision to part ways amicably. “After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways,” the statement read. “We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family.”
They emphasised their commitment to co-parenting their son, Agastya, stating, “We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both of our lives, and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness.”