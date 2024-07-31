Natasa Stankovic shares heartwarming birthday wish for her ‘beautiful boy’ Agastya; says, ‘I won’t let this world change your kind soul’

Natasa Stankovic took to Instagram on Wednesday to shower her son Agastya with love on his birthday, following her recent separation from cricketer Hardik Pandya. Now residing in Serbia with Agastya, Natasa shared a heartwarming collection of pictures showcasing their special bond.

One photo captured Natasa cradling a beaming Agastya in her arms, a testament to their unwavering connection. Another displayed the duo holding hands, symbolising their journey together. A particularly tender image depicted mother and son napping peacefully in a car, their heads resting on each other’s shoulders.

Natasa’s emotional caption poured out her heart. “My buba (red heart emoticon) You brought peace, love and joy into my life. My beautiful boy. You are such a blessing, so sweet and kind… always stay this way... I won’t let this world change your kind soul. I will always be by your side… hand in hand. I love you, Mama,” she wrote.