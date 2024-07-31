Rasika Dugal expresses desire for more comedy roles as 'Lootcase' turns four

Actor Rasika Duggal is manifesting more comedy roles for her career. Known for her intense and often brooding roles, the versatile star, who has captivated viewers with her performances in critically acclaimed dramas like Mirzapur and Delhi Crime, has revealed her desire to explore the realm of comedy.
This comes after the quirky crime comedy, Lootcase, turns four. To commemorate the occasion, Rasika took to Instagram, sharing a nostalgic post with co-star Kunal Kemmu. The actress, who has garnered a massive following of one million on the platform, expressed her fondness for the film, particularly the iconic red suitcase.
With a playful spirit, Rasika declared her intention to delve into the world of comedy, leaving fans eagerly anticipating her comedic debut. The post quickly garnered attention, with fellow actor Gajraj Rao showering the announcement with love.
While Rasika continues to charm audiences as the formidable Beena Tripathi in the crime thriller Mirzapur, her comedic aspirations have ignited excitement among her fans. With a diverse filmography spanning acclaimed movies like Anwar, No Smoking and Lust Stories to critically acclaimed web series such as Made in Heaven and Delhi Crime, she has proven her versatility as an actress.
As she ventures into new comedic territories, the industry eagerly awaits her next project. With her talent and charisma, Rasika Dugal is undoubtedly set to bring her unique brand of humor to the screen.