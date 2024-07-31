Salman Khan becomes brand ambassador for a luxury watchmaker

Luxury watchmaker Jacob & Co has announced a partnership with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The collaboration promises to deliver a collection of timepieces that blend the worlds of haute horlogerie and celebrity glamour.

Salman, a style icon in his own right, took to social media to share a glimpse of the upcoming collaboration. A photo featuring the actor alongside Jacob Arabo showcases a stunning limited-edition watch. Inspired by the Bugatti Chiron, the timepiece boasted a design that mirrors the aesthetics of a high-performance hypercar. From its rose gold case to its open-worked rubber strap, every detail exudes opulence and power.

The watch’s automaton is a miniature marvel, replicating the intricate mechanics of a Bugatti W16 engine. The power reserve is ingeniously shaped like a fuel gauge, while the tourbillon carriage resembles a radiator. This extraordinary timepiece is a testament to the collaborative efforts of the brand and Bugatti Automobiles, which began in 2019 with the aim of creating hypercar-inspired horological masterpieces.

Salman’s association with the brand has already generated significant buzz among fans. The actor recently made an appearance at the Ambani wedding, where he flaunted the Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon Rose Gold watch valued at approximately INR 3.2 crores.