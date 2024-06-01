Exclusive: Taha Shah Badussha opens up on playing Tajdar in 'Heeramandi'

A

To be very honest. he never really sat down and gave me a brief as such. We used to get all the scenes on set itself. When I got the scenes, I had an understanding that this character is someone who comes back from London, stands up against oppression, falls in love with a girl who belongs to Heeramandi but doesn’t know that. He’s a person who believes in one love. This is basically the understanding of my character. As and when I got the scenes, I believe the character opened up in my understanding and that's how we started developing. Sanjay sir would let me be free as an actor but wherever he felt that I needed to modify he would put me on the right path.