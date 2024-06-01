Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai makes surprise screen debut in British sitcom

Activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai is set to step into the world of acting with a cameo appearance in the second season of the British comedy television series We Are Lady Parts. The news sent social media into a frenzy after the show's creators released a first-look image featuring Malala in an unexpected get-up: a dazzling blue dress, a traditional dupatta head covering, and a bejewelled cowboy hat, all while astride a (presumably, fake) horse.

We Are Lady Parts, created by Niza Mandoor, follows a Muslim feminist punk rock band in London navigating the trials and tribulations of both music and life. Details surrounding Yousafzai's specific role are scarce, but it coincides with the second episode's title, Malala Made Me Do It. This suggests her appearance might be linked to a storyline involving the band's members and their views on education or activism.