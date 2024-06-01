Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma head to New York for the T20 World Cup; pose with airport staff at Mumbai

Virat Kohli is ready to take on the Big Apple! After the Indian Premier League (IPL) dust settled, the cricketer, along with his wife Anushka Sharma and their two children, Vamika and their newborn son Akaay, set off for New York for the T20 World Cup 2024.
The family was captured at the Mumbai airport in a heartwarming picture which is going viral on social media. In the snap, Anushka and Virat were seen beaming alongside the airport staff before their departure. The cricketer sported a casual yet stylish outfit, while Anushka opted for a comfortable black t-shirt and jeans.
This trip comes after Anushka garnered online attention during the recent IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – Virat's team – and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the eliminator round. Unfortunately, RCB lost the match, and a video of Anushka visibly tense while watching the game went viral.
For Virat and Anushka, this New York adventure marks a new chapter in their journey as a family. The couple tied the knot in a fairytale wedding on December 11, 2017, and welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, on January 11, 2021. Their newest addition, son Akaay, arrived on February 15, 2024, completing their adorable family picture.
Anushka recently celebrated her 36th birthday on May 1, and Virat took to Instagram to shower her with love. He shared a series of vacation photos with a heartfelt caption, stating, “I would have been completely lost if I didn't find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light to our world. We love you so much.”
With the T20 World Cup fast approaching, all eyes are on Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team.