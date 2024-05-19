Anushka Sharma and Smriti Mandhana come together for a charming snap during RCB vs CSK match

Anushka Sharma’s presence at the electrifying RCB vs. CSK match in Bengaluru on Saturday wasn’t just about cheering for her husband Virat Kohli’s team. A new photo surfacing on social media platforms like X captured a heartwarming moment of camaraderie between Anushka and Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana.
The image shows Anushka and Smriti seated side-by-side, all smiles, in a room at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Anushka, ever stylish, sported a black dress, while Smriti, the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women’s Premier League, proudly donned her RCB jersey.
Fans were quick to shower the photo with love. Comments like “Too much charm in the frame!” and “Queen of Cricket & Queen of Virat” highlighted the admiration for both women. Others celebrated the ‘Perfect crossover’ and declared them “our queens.” This unexpected yet delightful encounter captured the spirit of cricket fandom that transcends gender.
Anushka’s emotional display during RCB’s victory wasn’t lost on fans either. Cameras caught her wiping away tears, mirroring Virat’s visible elation. This public display of support solidified her role as Virat’s biggest cheerleader and a constant presence throughout the IPL season. Her appearance marked her first official public outing at the stadium since welcoming their son, Akaay Kohli, earlier this year.
The match came just days after Anushka’s 36th birthday, which was celebrated with a heartfelt Instagram post by Virat expressing his gratitude for her love and support. The couple, married in 2017, are proud parents to Vamika, born in 2021, and their newborn son.
Fans eagerly await Anushka's return to the silver screen after a five-year hiatus. She’s set to grace the big screen in the biopic Chakda Xpress, portraying the legendary cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Directed by Prosit Roy, the film promises an inspiring journey and Anushka’s return to the spotlight.