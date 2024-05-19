IPL 2024: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma get emotional after RCB defies all odds to reach playoffs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have scripted a remarkable turnaround, securing the final IPL 2024 playoff berth with a nail-biting 27-run victory over defending champions Chennai Super Kings in a do-or-die encounter. This win, their sixth consecutive, propelled them into the playoffs for the ninth time in 15 seasons.
After the win, the emotions were palpable as Yash Dayal sealed the victory. Virat Kohli, visibly moved by the team’s comeback, couldn’t hide his elation, and his wife Anushka Sharma shared his joy with tears of pride. Posts shared on social media, capturing the moment are going viral on the internet.
RCB, put in to bat first, scored an impressive 218/5. Openers Faf du Plessis and Virat provided a solid foundation, with the latter contributing 47 runs. Later, contributions from Rajat Patidar (38) and Glenn Maxwell (21) further bolstered the RCB total.
CSK mounted a spirited chase, led by a valiant knock of 42 runs from the ever-reliable Ravindra Jadeja. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, despite playing through a suspected knee injury, added a crucial 25 runs. However, a valiant 61 from young Rachin Ravindra wasn’t enough to overpower RCB's bowling attack. The final over proved to be a nerve-wracking affair. Yash held his nerve, conceding only 7 runs and securing a historic win for RCB.
This victory marks a dramatic turnaround for RCB, who started the season with only one win in the first half. Head Coach Sanjay Bangar deserves immense credit for orchestrating this remarkable comeback.
The win also raises questions about MS Dhoni's future. While his leadership remains pivotal for CSK, concerns remain about his fitness following the knee injury. For RCB, the focus shifts to the playoffs. They’ll face the third-placed team in the Eliminator, while the top-ranked Kolkata Knight Riders have a direct path to the final after securing the table’s top spot.
With two remaining league matches on Sunday, the final playoff picture will become clearer. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals vie for the second playoff spot, adding a layer of excitement to the IPL season’s climax.