IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma receives a standing ovation at Wankhade stadium as MI exits the tournament

The 2024 Indian Premier League season concluded on a bittersweet note for Rohit Sharma and the Mumbai Indians. In what is reportedly his final season in the iconic blue jersey, Rohit managed to find some much-needed form, scoring a well-deserved half-century against the Lucknow Super Giants in their last match at Wankhede Stadium.
The 37-year-old opener started his innings with a bang, hitting a boundary off the second ball. This knock marked his second fifty-plus score of the season. His 38-ball innings yielded 68 runs, including 10 fours and 3 sixes, providing a solid foundation for MI's chase of a daunting 215-run target.
However, Rohit’s knock was cut short in the 11th over by Ravi Bishnoi. A thick outside edge found Mohsin Khan at short third man, prompting a walk back to the pavilion. This moment was met with a standing ovation from the Wankhede crowd, a testament to Rohit's enduring legacy as an MI stalwart.
It’s an open secret that the 2024 season signifies the end of an era for Rohit and Mumbai Indians. His removal from captaincy before the season, replaced by Hardik Pandya, was a decision that didn’t sit well with many fans. They felt the cricketer was being unfairly treated by the franchise.
Pandya’s stint as captain, upon his return from a triumphant run leading the Gujarat Titans in 2022, proved to be less than stellar. MI started with a string of three consecutive losses, and their performance remained inconsistent throughout the season. They managed only four wins out of 13 matches, finishing last on the points table.
Despite the team's struggles, Rohit remained a beacon of hope, finishing as MI's highest run scorer for the season. He amassed 427 runs in 14 innings, averaging 32.07 with a century and a fifty. This resurgence marked his best performance since 2016 and only the second time in eight years that he crossed the coveted 400-run mark.