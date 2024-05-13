IPL 2024: Here's how Anushka Sharma reacted as Virat Kohli's RCB secured fifth successive victory

Anushka Sharma, who is finally back in action, was spotted at Royal Challengers Bengaluru's match against Delhi Capitals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday evening. RCB, where Anushka's husband, cricketer Virat Kohli significant role, death DC by 47 runs and the actress' joyful reaction upon their victory has now gone viral.
In the video, Anushka, alongside others in the stand, can be seen jumping with joy as Lockie Ferguson and Yash Dayal knocked out the remaining two wickets.
Anushka folded her hands and thanked god. Her reaction has now taken over X (formerly Twitter) and fans are lauding the actress for being Virat's lady luck.
Take a look at the video here:
Speaking of the match, while RCB secured 187/9 in 20 overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 140 all out in 19.1 overs. This marks RCB's fifth successive victory after a dry spell at the start of the IPL season. On X, RCB fans are celebrating the team's glorious comeback as they have become the first team to win five matches back-to-back. Next up, the team will take on Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings.
CSK currently occupies the 3rd spot in the points table. They have played 13 matches and won 7. KKR stands tall at the top spot with 9 wins to its credit out of 12.
Speaking of Anushka, the actress made her first appearance since the birth of her son Akaay. Earlier this month, she was spotted at Bengaluru's Lupa with Virat. The duo was joined by Royal Challengers Bangalore star Faf du Plessis and their celebrated Anushka's birthday in an intimate yet wholesome fashion.