IPL 2024: Here's how Anushka Sharma reacted as Virat Kohli's RCB secured fifth successive victory

Anushka Sharma, who is finally back in action, was spotted at Royal Challengers Bengaluru's match against Delhi Capitals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday evening. RCB, where Anushka's husband, cricketer Virat Kohli significant role, death DC by 47 runs and the actress' joyful reaction upon their victory has now gone viral.

In the video, Anushka, alongside others in the stand, can be seen jumping with joy as Lockie Ferguson and Yash Dayal knocked out the remaining two wickets.

Anushka folded her hands and thanked god. Her reaction has now taken over X (formerly Twitter) and fans are lauding the actress for being Virat's lady luck.

Take a look at the video here: