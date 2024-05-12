Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma enjoy a romantic date night in Bengaluru

Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli stole a moment for themselves with a recent date night in Bengaluru. Photos circulating on social media showed the lovebirds enjoying a meal at a local restaurant.
One picture captured Anushka, dressed in a black floral ensemble, with her arm playfully resting on Virat’s shoulder. The cricketer sported a black and white printed shirt with crisp trousers, completing his look with a sporty cap. Both Virat, sporting a black and white outfit, and Anushka beamed for the camera. Another heartwarming photo showed the couple posing with the restaurant staff, with Anushka holding onto Virat’s arm.
This cosy date comes a week after Anushka’s 36th birthday celebration in Bengaluru. Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Faf du Plessis shared a photo on social media of the trio celebrating together. Virat also took to Instagram to express his gratitude to a chef for providing them with ‘one of the best food experiences of our lives’ during Anushka’s birthday week.
Earlier this year, Anushka and Virat welcomed their second child, son Akaay, into the world. The couple is known for their dedication to their family and their careers, and this date night seems like a well-deserved break for the busy parents.