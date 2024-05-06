Preity Zinta calls Rohit Sharma 'a powerhouse of talent,' reveals she loves Virat Kohli's on-field aggression

Earlier today, Preity Zinta indulged in an AMA session with her fans on X (formerly Twitter). The actress opened up about everything from her skincare mantra to her work front and even hinted at making a Telugu film debut. But one of the few tweets of hers that went viral featured mentions about Indian cricketers Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni.

The actress, who is the owner of Punjab Kings, opened up about wanting MS Dhoni, a CSK talisman, to join her IPL team. Preity wrote, "Everyone wants him and everyone is his fan including me.

She further talked about the CSK vs PBKS match on May 05 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. Preity wrote, "Yesterday was bittersweet. I wanted us to win and him to hit some big sixes but we lost and he got out. The only bright spot was our bowlers did so well in restricting them but eventually it was not enough."