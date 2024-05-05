Celebs

Anushka Sharma makes her first public appearance at an IPL match after son’s birth; cheers for husband Virat Kohli

Cameras captured Anushka’s enthusiastic support throughout the match against the Gujarat Titans
Cricket fans at the Bengaluru stadium were treated to a double dose of star power on Saturday! Anushka Sharma, in her first public appearance since welcoming son Akaay, was spotted cheering on her husband Virat Kohli and his team, the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Cameras captured Anushka’s enthusiastic support throughout the match against the Gujarat Titans. Relief and joy washed over her face when Virat narrowly avoided a runout. Her smiles and claps grew louder with each of his powerful sixes, and a sweet exchange unfolded as Virat blew kisses her way. Anushka’s casual chic in a striped blue shirt and pants added a touch of glamour to the stands.

This public outing follows a glimpse of Anushka celebrating her birthday with Virat and his RCB teammates. A photo shared by Faf du Plessis showed the couple surrounded by their close-knit RCB family. 

Since their wedding in 2017, Anushka and Virat have become a beloved power couple in India. They welcomed their first daughter Vamika in 2021, and their son Akaay arrived earlier this year on February 15. Announcing the birth, the couple expressed their overflowing happiness in a joint statement.

Fans eagerly await Anushka’s return to the silver screen after a four-year hiatus. She’s poised to inspire audiences once again, portraying the legendary cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the biopic Chakda Xpress.

