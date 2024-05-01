Virat Kohli pens heartfelt note on wifey Anushka’s birthday, says 'you are the light to our world'

Virat Kohli penned a heartfelt note for wifey Anushka Sharma’s birthday today. The cricketer posted a carousel on his social media with photographs of Anushka and of them together with a beautiful caption.
He wrote, “I would have been completely lost if I didn’t find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light to our world. We love you so much [heart emoticon]”
The first photograph has Anushka standing over a rail looking resplendent in sleeveless black top and white shorts. Her large sunglass accentuate her overall look.
The second photograph captures her in a sunkissed mode. Another one has both Anushka and Virat showing their backs to the camera. It seems the couple was out for a stroll amidst mesmerising and quiet lanes. The last, with the two of them sitting overlooking the river, is too cute to miss!
The couple who like to keep their lives very private otherwise have often taken to social media to express their love for each other and Anushka's birthday was no exception. Both Virat and Anushka are hands-on with their children Vamika and Akaay and like to keep their lives away from the limelight.
On this special day, when hubby Virat shared glimpses of the two, the netizens were delighted and reacted positively. There is a barrage of 'Happy Birthday' wishes and comments on the post since it was posted.
Apart from Virat, Arjun Kapoor has also wished the actor a very happy birthday through his stories. Saba Ali Khan, who happens to share this special occasion with her, has also wished her.