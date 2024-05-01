Virat Kohli pens heartfelt note on wifey Anushka’s birthday, says 'you are the light to our world'

Virat Kohli penned a heartfelt note for wifey Anushka Sharma’s birthday today. The cricketer posted a carousel on his social media with photographs of Anushka and of them together with a beautiful caption.

He wrote, “I would have been completely lost if I didn’t find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light to our world. We love you so much [heart emoticon]”

The first photograph has Anushka standing over a rail looking resplendent in sleeveless black top and white shorts. Her large sunglass accentuate her overall look.

The second photograph captures her in a sunkissed mode. Another one has both Anushka and Virat showing their backs to the camera. It seems the couple was out for a stroll amidst mesmerising and quiet lanes. The last, with the two of them sitting overlooking the river, is too cute to miss!