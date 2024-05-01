After 'Heeramandi' screening in LA, SLB joins Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos and 'Beef' actor Ali Wong for dinner

Indian auteur Sanjay Leela Bhansali (SLB) was hosted by Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos in Los Angeles for a dinner. The intimate dinner was hosted to celebrate the release of Netflix’s highly-anticipated title Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, which also marks the streaming debut of Bhansali.

The two were joined by SNL star Bill Hader, Golden Globe-winning actress Ali Wong, filmmaker J. J. Abrams, Katie McGrath (Co-CEO of Bad Robot Productions) and Dan Lin, Chairman of Netflix films. In the photo shared on the official Netflix Instagram, we also spotted Heeramandi lead actress and Bhansali’s niece, Sharmin Segal.

For the occasion, SLB wore his signature black kurta which he paired with a white pyjama. Ted was dressed in a black shirt which he paired with denims and a pair of suede leather shoes. Sharmin, on the other hand, looked Heeramandi-coded with a velvet suit adorned with intricate gold embroidery.