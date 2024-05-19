IPL 2024: Rishab Shetty poses with Chris Gayle at Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB vs CSK match

The electrifying atmosphere at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru wasn't just about the high-stakes IPL clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings. The stands buzzed with celebrity energy as well. Kannada superstar Rishab Shetty, the director and lead actor of the critically acclaimed film Kantara, was spotted cheering for RCB alongside none other than Chris Gayle, the former RCB batsman.
Rishab took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion, sharing a photo with Chris captioned, “It’s history!! My first match at the stadium!! See you at the top! RCB” The photo showcased their camaraderie, with the actor sporting a signature black shirt and ponytail, contrasting Chris’s RCB jersey.
The excitement extended beyond the pitch. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the victorious RCB Women’s Premier League (WPL) team were also present, adding to the vibrant atmosphere.
The rain delay during the match provided another heartwarming moment. Virat Kohli, current RCB captain, was seen catching up with his former teammate Chris. Despite the pressure of the playoff-deciding match, the duo shared light-hearted banter and laughter.
Despite representing other IPL franchises like KKR and PBKS, Chris donned his RCB jersey with pride, even sporting the number ‘333.’ This gesture resonated with fans, solidifying his place as an RCB legend.
Meanwhile, Rishab is busy with the prequel to Kantara, titled Kantara: Chapter 1. The original film explored the coming-of-age journey of a man possessed by deities, leaving audiences wanting more. The prequel promises to delve deeper into the story’s roots.
The presence of these celebrities, coupled with the thrilling match, made the RCB vs. CSK encounter an unforgettable event, solidifying the team’s connection with its fans and the city of Bengaluru.