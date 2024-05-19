IPL 2024: Rishab Shetty poses with Chris Gayle at Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB vs CSK match

The electrifying atmosphere at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru wasn't just about the high-stakes IPL clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings. The stands buzzed with celebrity energy as well. Kannada superstar Rishab Shetty, the director and lead actor of the critically acclaimed film Kantara, was spotted cheering for RCB alongside none other than Chris Gayle, the former RCB batsman.