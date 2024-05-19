IPL 2024: Fans share emotional messages for MS Dhoni after CSK’s loss to RCB ahead of his potential farewell from the franchise

MS Dhoni’s future in IPL is in speculation as Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2024 campaign ended in a heartbreaking loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore. For the past few seasons, fans have watched with a mix of admiration and apprehension as the legendary Indian cricketer navigated the twilight of his career. Every ball he played, every wicket he kept, felt tinged with the possibility of a final farewell.
With the mega auction for IPL 2025 fast approaching, rumours swirl about Dhoni’s potential retirement from all forms of competitive cricket. CSK’s defeat in the knockout qualifier against RCB not only dashed their playoff hopes but also fuelled speculation that this might be Dhoni’s last stand.
Should Dhoni choose to step down, it would mark the end of an era for CSK and the IPL. His leadership and cricketing prowess have been synonymous with the franchise’s success. Fans, however, have already begun showering him with gratitude for his exceptional career.
“Thank you MS Dhoni for everything,” one fan tweeted. “More than trophies and runs, I enjoyed your presence on the field.” Another, overcome with emotion, wrote, “Genuinely in tears, all the fine memories of him are reminiscing in my mind. Thanks for everything idol, THALA DHONI FOREVER.”
Dhoni’s valiant effort in the final over against RCB further stoked retirement talk. He smashed a mammoth 110-metre six off the first ball, leaving fans to wonder if it would be his final flourish with the bat. One fan tweeted, “Maybe the last six of his career. Love you forever @MSDhoni.”
While there’s no official confirmation from Dhoni himself, the air of finality surrounding CSK’s exit and the whispers of retirement suggest a significant chapter in cricket history might be closing.