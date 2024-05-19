IPL 2024: MS Dhoni’s shattered look moments before RCB’s victory against CSK goes viral

Dhoni and Jadeja sparked a late surge, taking the game deep into the final over. With 17 runs required for victory and a potential playoff berth on the line, Dhoni unleashed a 110-metre six off the first ball of the final over, sending the ball soaring over the M Chinnaswamy roof and igniting hope for CSK fans. But the cricketer lost his wicket to a yorker from bowler Yash Dayal. The pressure then shifted to Shardul Thakur, struggling to rotate the strike and get Jadeja back on strike.