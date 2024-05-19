IPL 2024: MS Dhoni’s shattered look moments before RCB’s victory against CSK goes viral

The Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 campaign came to a heartbreaking close as they fell short in a thrilling chase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Needing an improbable 99 runs off 36 balls, MS Dhoni took matters into his own hands, walking out at number eight in a surprise move. His goal was simple: combine with the ever-reliable Ravindra Jadeja and secure victory, even if it meant just beating RCB’s net run rate.
Dhoni and Jadeja sparked a late surge, taking the game deep into the final over. With 17 runs required for victory and a potential playoff berth on the line, Dhoni unleashed a 110-metre six off the first ball of the final over, sending the ball soaring over the M Chinnaswamy roof and igniting hope for CSK fans. But the cricketer lost his wicket to a yorker from bowler Yash Dayal. The pressure then shifted to Shardul Thakur, struggling to rotate the strike and get Jadeja back on strike.
The camera captured the raw emotions following the last ball. Dhoni, in the CSK dugout, wore a shattered expression as he stared at the inevitable defeat. As RCB players erupted in celebration, Dhoni blinked back tears but maintained his composure, eventually shaking hands with the opposition players.
This loss marked the third time in IPL history and the second time in five years that CSK failed to reach the playoffs. However, despite the disappointment, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad expressed his satisfaction with the team’s performance considering the string of injuries they faced.