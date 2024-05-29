Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma step out for dinner in Mumbai with Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge and others

After the intense Indian Premier League season wrapped up last week, Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Virat Kohli finally took a well-deserved break. Back in Mumbai, Virat was spotted enjoying a dinner outing with his actor-wife Anushka Sharma and a few close friends, including former cricketer Zaheer Khan, his wife, actress Sagarika Ghatge, and cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur.
The intimate gathering took place at Veronica’s, a popular eatery in Bandra. The moment was captured and shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, revealing the relaxed and joyous mood of the evening. Anushka, stepping out first, beamed at the cameras, radiating elegance in a white top layered with a matching shirt and paired with faded blue jeans. Virat followed closely, looking dapper in a black shirt, black-rimmed glasses, and white sneakers. Sagarika opted for a chic beige top and white pants, while Zaheer kept it casual yet stylish in a blue-striped shirt and brown trousers.
The evening was a rare public appearance for Anushka and Virat, who recently became parents for the second time. Anushka gave birth to their son, Akaay, in London earlier this year, adding to their joy along with their three-year-old daughter, Vamika. The outing was a welcome respite for the couple, who have been navigating the demands of parenthood and professional commitments.
As the dinner wrapped up, Anushka was seen warmly hugging and bidding farewell to her friends while she and Virat awaited their car. The couple’s public appearance comes shortly after Anushka was spotted at various IPL matches, passionately cheering for Virat and shedding a tear as his team, RCB, fought hard and secured a spot in the playoffs. Despite their efforts, it was Shah Rukh Khan's team, Kolkata Knight Riders, that clinched the IPL title, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in a thrilling final in Chennai.