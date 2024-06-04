Aditya Roy Kapur spotted at the dance rehearsal hall embracing summer cool

In the bustling streets of Andheri, Aditya Roy Kapur brought his signature charm and laidback style to the Dance Rehearsal Hall, capturing the attention of onlookers and paparazzi alike.

Arriving in his sleek SUV, Aditya exuded effortless elegance, dressed in white shorts, cotton shirt and leather slippers — an appropriate ensemble to beat the summer heat while maintaining an aura of sophistication.

As cameras flashed and admirers clamoured for a glimpse of the handsome actor, Aditya graciously paused to pose for photographs. With an air of understated confidence, he effortlessly channelled a relaxed summer vibe, embodying the epitome of casual chic.