Kunal Kapoor hints at being a ‘vigilante’ for next web series

Actor Kunal Kapoor is all set to be a vigilante in his next action-packed webs series. While not much has been disclosed about the series yet, it has been revealed that it will be set in Lucknow and will go on floors later this year.

Kapoor who has been known for his roles in Rang De Basanti and Aaja Nachle has always had a poetic and romantic hero image. But that is going to change now as he will be entering the space of action later this year with his next web series.