Kunal Kapoor hints at being a ‘vigilante’ for next web series

Actor Kunal Kapoor is all set to be a vigilante in his next action-packed webs series. While not much has been disclosed about the series yet, it has been revealed that it will be set in Lucknow and will go on floors later this year.
Kapoor who has been known for his roles in Rang De Basanti and Aaja Nachle has always had a poetic and romantic hero image. But that is going to change now as he will be entering the space of action later this year with his next web series.
The series will be directed Jay Sheela Bansal who has in the past written shows like Undekhi, Rudra- The Edge of Darkness and Bhaukaal. Kapoor is not only starring in the series but also playing the dual role of co-developing the series.
Commenting on the collaboration with Kapoor, Jay reveals, “I’ve always been very impressed with the professional choices he [ Kunal Kapoor] has made. Also I am surprised he hasn't been cast in an out and out action role. He has the looks, physicality and persona to be a very convincing action hero- a combination of strength and certain innocence".
Kunal was recently spotted in Lucknow where he went for a recee of the show along with the directors and producers. He comments on why Lucknow is probably the best place for the setting and shares, “Lucknow is the perfect combination of tradition and modernity. That's exactly what the show needs. Plus as an added bonus, the food is amazing".
While the name of the series and Kunal’s character graph is being kept under wraps, he does give a sneak peek disclosing, “It’s too early to talk about the character. But he is a vigilante. A very unique character, the kind of which, I believe hasn't been seen".