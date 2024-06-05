Halsey reveals that she is suffering from a ‘secret’ illness; says, ‘I’m lucky to be alive’

Halsey fans around the world are sending well-wishes after the singer opened up about a new, undisclosed illness. The emotional revelation coincided with the release of their powerful new song, The End, and a heartfelt message on Instagram.
In a series of videos shared on Tuesday, Halsey, a parent of one, documented their journey battling an illness. While the specific condition remains undisclosed, the clips showcase the emotional and physical toll it’s taken. Halsey captioned the post, “Long story short, I'm lucky to be alive. Short story long, I wrote an album. It begins with The End.”
One particularly emotional clip shows Halsey massaging their legs and saying, “I feel like an old lady.” She continued, “I told myself I'm giving myself two more years to be sick... I'm having a rebirth, and I'm not going to be sick anymore.”
Halsey has a history of chronic health issues, previously diagnosed with conditions like POTS, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, and MCAS. This new revelation, however, paints a picture of a fresh battle fought with resilience. The Instagram post featured clips titled ‘Day 1’ of treatment, hinting at the ongoing fight.
Despite the challenges, Halsey’s creative spirit remains undeterred. On Monday, just before the health reveal, they announced the release of The End, the lead single from their fifth album. “It means a lot to me, and I love it,” Halsey wrote. “Let's try something different this time and start at 'The End.'”
Fans showered Halsey with love and support in the comments section. Messages like “We love you Halsey, be brave” and “A lot of strength for you... I wish you a speedy recovery” encapsulated the outpouring of well wishes.
Halsey’s vulnerability and strength in the face of adversity have resonated deeply with fans. The End by Halsey is just another reminder to stop speculating about people's bodies,” one fan commented, highlighting the importance of privacy and empathy.