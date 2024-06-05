Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh share a candid moment with restaurant staff in new picture
A heartwarming photo of Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh has surfaced online, offering a glimpse into their recent family outing. The picture, which was shared by Benne Cafe on their Instagram page, captures the soon-to-be parents enjoying a meal alongside their loved ones at the Mumbai restaurant.
“Something and all is happening!” read the caption alongside the photo, hinting at the exciting times ahead for the couple. The image showcases Deepika and Ranveer in high spirits, posing for a selfie with the restaurant staff. Deepika looked radiant in a red gingham dress and glasses, while Ranveer opted for a casual look with a white shirt, blue jeans, and a baseball cap.
The dinner date on Monday night wasn’t just for the lovebirds. Deepika’s mother, Ujjala Padukone, and Ranveer’s father, Jagjit Singh Bhavani, were also spotted joining the couple, making it a true family affair. This marked Deepika’s third dinner outing in a row, suggesting quality time with loved ones before their bundle of joy arrives.
Deepika and Ranveer, who tied the knot in 2018, are expecting their first child in September. While Deepika gears up for parenthood, her work life continues to thrive. She's set to take on a powerful role as Lady Singham in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming cop universe film alongside a star-studded cast. Deepika also has the sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD lined up for release.