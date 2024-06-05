Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh share a candid moment with restaurant staff in new picture

Deepika and Ranveer, who tied the knot in 2018, are expecting their first child in September. While Deepika gears up for parenthood, her work life continues to thrive. She's set to take on a powerful role as Lady Singham in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming cop universe film alongside a star-studded cast. Deepika also has the sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD lined up for release.