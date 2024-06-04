Deepika Padukone glows in maternity chic at Mumbai dinner with Ranveer Singh and family
Deepika Padukone continues to redefine maternity style, showcasing another stunning look during her recent dinner outing in Mumbai. This marks her third public appearance in as many nights, and this time, she was joined by her doting husband Ranveer Singh and his family.
Ranveer, recently returned from the pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Italy, was photographed guiding his pregnant wife out of the restaurant. Deepika looked radiant in a red gingham shirt dress, perfectly complemented by oversized eyeglasses. Ranveer, ever the gentleman, held her hand as they navigated the crowd of fans and paparazzi. Adding to the heartwarming scene were Ranveer’s father Jagjit Singh Bhavani and Deepika’s mother Ujala Padukone, who were also captured by the cameras.
The excitement surrounding the soon-to-be parents is palpable. Deepika and Ranveer are expecting their first child in September, and their recent visit to a polling booth to cast their votes for the Lok Sabha elections offered a glimpse of their joy. Twinning in white, the couple radiated happiness as they arrived at the polling station. Deepika, with her pregnancy glow, donned an oversized white shirt and light blue denim, while Ranveer sported a matching white outfit.
Looking ahead, Deepika has a slew of exciting projects on the horizon. She’ll be seen alongside Ranveer in Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated Singham Again. Deepika steps into the iconic role of Lady Singham, joining an impressive cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. Deepika is also set to captivate audiences in the sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani.
With Deepika's radiant maternity style, Ranveer's return from Italy, and both of their packed schedules, the coming months promise to be an exciting time for the power couple and their growing family.