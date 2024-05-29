Deepika Padukone tops IMDb's 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars, SRK in second place

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who will be soon seen in Singham Again and Kalki 2898 AD has topped the IMDb list of Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars of the Last Decade.

Following her is the actor opposite whom she made her debut with in Om Shanti Om, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. This list of all top Indian stars is determined by the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.

Reacting to the news, Deepika said, “I’m deeply grateful to be included in a list that captures the sentiment of a global audience. IMDb stands as a beacon of credibility, reflecting the true pulse of people's passion, interests and preferences.” She further mentioned, “This recognition is truly humbling and inspires me to continue connecting with and reciprocating the love I receive from audiences, both on and off the screen with authenticity and purpose.”