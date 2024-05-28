Shakib Khan, Mimi Chakraborty starrer 'Toofan' releases first track 'Laage Ura Dhura'

Shakib Khan is a well-known name in the Bangladeshi entertainment industry. Ever since his latest movie Toofan was announced the audience has been waiting in anticipation for it to release as they would be able to see their favourite superstar on-screen again.
What more, Toofan also marks the fresh pairing and first time collaboration of Khan with Tollywood diva Mimi Chakraborty. To amp up the curiosity even more, the makers dropped the song Laage Ura Dhura from the movie today which also marks the occasion of Khan’s twenty-five years in the entertainment industry.
Laage Ura Dhura is the first song which has been released from the movie and it promises to be a very peppy number. It is performed by Pritom Hasan who is known for his chart-topping and memorable appearances on coke Studio Bangladesh.
Keeping up with Pritom is Debosrie Antara. Pritom apart from helming the vocals also makes an on-screen appearance during the music video which stars Shakib and Mimi too. The electrifying chemistry between the lead pair and their mesmerising dance moves are quite palpable in the song which in no time has the acumen to shoot up music charts.
The movie is directed by Raihan Rafi and stars apart from Shakib Khan and Mimi Chakraborty, Nabila as well.
A few days ago, in a special announcement the makers revealed that Chanchal Chowdhury of Karagar fame would also be joining the cast for a special role and this has garnered much positive response from the audience.
Toofan is a collaborative production between Alpha-I, Chorki and SVF and will hit the screens on Eid-ul-Adha.