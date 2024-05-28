Shakib Khan, Mimi Chakraborty starrer 'Toofan' releases first track 'Laage Ura Dhura'

Shakib Khan is a well-known name in the Bangladeshi entertainment industry. Ever since his latest movie Toofan was announced the audience has been waiting in anticipation for it to release as they would be able to see their favourite superstar on-screen again.

What more, Toofan also marks the fresh pairing and first time collaboration of Khan with Tollywood diva Mimi Chakraborty. To amp up the curiosity even more, the makers dropped the song Laage Ura Dhura from the movie today which also marks the occasion of Khan’s twenty-five years in the entertainment industry.