Ayan Sil’s latest ‘Unbroken’ is a homage to Mental Health Awareness month

As the Mental Health Awareness month comes to a close, film maker Ayan Sil’s latest independent directorial Unbroken, produced by Ushoshi Sengupta was recently screened at The Warehouse Café in the presence of the cast and crew. This three and a half minute musical video without dialogues is a testament that sometimes the deepest emotions can be expressed without the need to use a vocabulary.

The film stars popular faces from the Bengali entertainment industry namely Tuhina Das, Sauraseni Maitra, Ushasi Ray, Devlina Kumar, Gourab Chatterjee, Rishav Basu, Rajdeep Gupta, Srijla Guha, Niranjan Mondal, Singini Chowdhury and Alkaria Hashmi; and the lyrics have been penned down by Nilesh Bhattacharya with Kuntal De taking the lead in as composer and vocals. We caught up with Ayan to know more about the short film, which can now be viewed on YouTube.

Excerpts from the chat…