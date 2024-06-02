Deepika Padukone glows as she steps out with family for dinner

Deepika Padukone is spending quality time with her family in preparation for the arrival of her first child with Ranveer Singh in September. The actress has been spotted on two back-to-back dinner outings with her mother, Ujjala Padukone, and close relatives in Mumbai.
Social media has been abuzz with glimpses of Deepika’s radiant glow. A paparazzo captured a video of her exiting a restaurant on Saturday night, looking effortlessly stylish in a floral top, paired with denim jeans and white sneakers. She sported a casual bun and a chic bag, completing her relaxed yet trendy ensemble.
Ujjala Padukone walked alongside her daughter, dressed in a printed shirt, pants, and black shoes. Fans showered Deepika with love online, with comments like “Omg, she is looking absolutely gorgeous. Pregnancy definitely suits you, Deepika. Loads of love,” and “You look more radiant with every passing day.”
Just the day before, Deepika was seen leaving another family dinner, looking equally stunning in a black dress layered with a denim jacket. The couple's fans can’t seem to get enough of their undeniable chemistry and the excitement surrounding their growing family.
Deepika and Ranveer announced the joyous news of their impending parenthood on February 29, revealing that their baby is due in September. The power couple tied the knot in November 2018 in a fairytale wedding at Italy’s Lake Como, following a six-year relationship.
Their love story blossomed on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, and their on-screen chemistry translated into a real-life romance. They went on to star together in hit films like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.
Deepika’s professional life is also flourishing. She is gearing up for the release of Singham Again, the latest instalment in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. The film boasts a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh himself, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.
Deepika also has a slew of upcoming projects that have fans eagerly awaiting her return to the silver screen. These include the sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani, as well as The Intern alongside the legendary Amitabh Bachchan.