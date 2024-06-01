Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone keeps it casual yet chic as she steps out for dinner date with family

Deepika Padukone, who is set to embrace parenthood with husband, actor Ranveer Singh, was spotted in Bandra, Mumbai last evening as she stepped out for a dinner date with her family. The Pathaan actress was accompanied by her mother, Ujjala Padukone.
DP looked stunning in an all-black dress paired with a blue denim jacket. She accessorised her look with a pair of hoop earrings and minimal make-up. To keep it comfy yet chic, she opted for white sneakers.
Take a look at the now-viral photos here:
While Deepika is in Mumbai spending time with her family, Ranveer is attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Europe. The actor has joined the likes of Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Orry and others at the celebration and their photos from the occasion continue to take over social media.
Speaking of Deepika and Ranveer's pregnancy, the duo shared the good news with their fans in an Instagram post on February 29. The announcement made its way online just before the first round of Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding festivity in Jamnagar. The couple is expected to welcome their little one in September.
On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. The action drama is directed by Siddharth Anand. Next up, she will be seen in Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan.
Additionally, she will appear in Singham Again directed by Rohit Shetty. She is the first female cop to join Shetty's Singham universe. The actress also has Hindi language remake of The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the works.