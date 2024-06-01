Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone keeps it casual yet chic as she steps out for dinner date with family

Deepika Padukone, who is set to embrace parenthood with husband, actor Ranveer Singh, was spotted in Bandra, Mumbai last evening as she stepped out for a dinner date with her family. The Pathaan actress was accompanied by her mother, Ujjala Padukone.

DP looked stunning in an all-black dress paired with a blue denim jacket. She accessorised her look with a pair of hoop earrings and minimal make-up. To keep it comfy yet chic, she opted for white sneakers.

Take a look at the now-viral photos here: