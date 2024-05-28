Deepika Padukone’s sunshine gown sells for INR 34,000, raises funds for charity in record time

Deepika’s sunshine wasn’t just radiating from the dress; it was evident in the unwavering support she received. Even her husband, Ranveer Singh, couldn’t help but be mesmerised. Taking to his own Instagram stories, he became a one-man hype squad, showering Deepika with compliments and shutting down any negativity directed her way. His posts, featuring heart emojis and playful captions like “Uff! Kya Karu Main? Marr jaun? (What shall I do? Die?),” displayed his adoration and admiration. He even went on to warn off trolls with a fierce, “Buri nazar wale, tera moonh kala! (The one with evil eyes, may your face be black!).”