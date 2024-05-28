Deepika Padukone’s sunshine gown sells for INR 34,000, raises funds for charity in record time

Deepika Padukone’s recent appearance for her beauty brand turned into a ray of sunshine for both fashion enthusiasts and those in need. The actress donned a stunning yellow gown that not only stole the show but also raised a significant sum for charity.
Taking to Instagram, Deepika announced the sale of the dress as part of the ‘Fresh Off The Rack’ initiative, a program channelling proceeds towards her foundation, The Live Love Laugh Foundation. “Fresh Off The Rack! Who's getting their hands on this one!?” she wrote in a playful caption, further directing followers to the TLLLF website for mental health resources. Just 72 hours after her appearance, the gown went up for grabs.
The dress itself, described as an ‘empire cut cotton midi with a dramatic flare,’ quickly turned heads. Deepika shared a reel showcasing the gown’s elegance, and within minutes, the magic happened. Her Instagram stories transformed into a platform buzzing with excitement as the dress sold out for a cool INR 34,000. A follow-up post, captioned ‘Sold Out’ and tagged with the lucky recipient, confirmed the swift sale. Reports suggest the entire process took a mere 20 minutes, highlighting the immense popularity of the actress.
Deepika’s sunshine wasn’t just radiating from the dress; it was evident in the unwavering support she received. Even her husband, Ranveer Singh, couldn’t help but be mesmerised. Taking to his own Instagram stories, he became a one-man hype squad, showering Deepika with compliments and shutting down any negativity directed her way. His posts, featuring heart emojis and playful captions like “Uff! Kya Karu Main? Marr jaun? (What shall I do? Die?),” displayed his adoration and admiration. He even went on to warn off trolls with a fierce, “Buri nazar wale, tera moonh kala! (The one with evil eyes, may your face be black!).”
Deepika’s dazzling yellow gown serves as a testament to the power of fashion for a cause.