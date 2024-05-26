Deepika Padukone stuns in a bright yellow dress; netizens gush about her pregnancy glow

Deepika Padukone, soon-to-be-mom and Bollywood superstar gave fans a glimpse into her life on Friday with a Instagram video. Earlier this week, she garnered public attention during Mumbai’s voting phase. Now, sporting a radiant pregnancy glow, Deepika shared photos and even went live for a few minutes.
The actress looked stunning in a flowy yellow dress, striking various poses and beaming with a smile. She also donned the role of a salesperson in another video promoting her skincare brand from behind a counter. The caption read, “82°E now at Tira!” Fans and fellow celebrities showered her with love in the comments. Bipasha Basu wrote, “Stay blessed, beautiful. Take great care,” while a fan commented, “That mummy wala glow.” Another user fan said, "That glow is just golden and suits you so beautifully." "Pregnancy makes her more beautiful," read a comment.
This appearance comes after Deepika and her husband Ranveer Singh received public scrutiny for their recent voting photo. Deepika has chosen to embrace her pregnancy journey and connect with fans on her terms.
Looking forward, Deepika is gearing up for the release of Singham Again, the third instalment of Rohit Shetty’s action-packed cop universe. She takes on the role of Lady Singham, joining a star-studded cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh himself, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. Apart from Singham Again, Deepika’s fans have even more to look forward to. She’ll be dazzling audiences in the sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani.