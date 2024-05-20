Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump as she arrives to vote with hubby Ranveer Singh

Kalki 2898 is an epic science fiction action, which is written and directed by Nag Ashwin. The film is primarily shot in Telugu with some reshot in Hindi. The film has Prabhas in the lead, along with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

As for Singham Again, the lead cast includes Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. The action entertainer is directed by Rohit Shetty.