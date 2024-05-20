Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump as she arrives to vote with hubby Ranveer Singh

Bollywood star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone cast their votes in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in Bandra, Mumbai on Monday. The couple, who are expecting their first child, arrived at the Mount Mary Church polling station in their Maybach. Ranveer was seen helping Deepika as she walked cautiously in the Mumbai heat.
Deepika's baby bump could also be seen in the videos. The couple twinned as both of them wore white shirts paired with washed denims. On the work front, Deepika has Kalki 2898 AD and Singham Again in the pipeline. Ranveer will be seen sharing the screen with his wife in Singham Again.
Kalki 2898 is an epic science fiction action, which is written and directed by Nag Ashwin. The film is primarily shot in Telugu with some reshot in Hindi. The film has Prabhas in the lead, along with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.
As for Singham Again, the lead cast includes Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. The action entertainer is directed by Rohit Shetty.
Deepika was last seen in Fighter, in which she teamed up with Hrithik Roshan for the first time. The film is the first installment in the aerial action franchise, and is directed by Siddharth Anand.