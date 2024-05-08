Deepika Padukone shares a sweet memory from the sets of 'Piku' as the film clocks nine years

As their film Piku marks nine years since its release, actress Deepika Padukone shared a picture featuring herself, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and late star Irrfan Khan from its sets.

Deepika took to Instagram to share the picture, where the three are seen having a conversation. The image also has a team member serving them some food on a plate.

The actress captioned the image: “He loves telling everyone how much I eat! @amitabhbachchan.”

She also shared that she misses Irrfan, who passed away in 2020 due to cancer in Mumbai. “@Irrfan oh how much we miss you (heart emojis),” she added.