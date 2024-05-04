Celebs

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth hug each other in new viral image from ‘Vettaiyan’ sets

As anticipation mounts, updates about Vettaiyan continue to captivate audiences
In frame: Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth
A name that never fails to stir excitement in Indian cinema is Amitabh Bachchan. The legendary actor has been causing waves lately with his relentless schedule, hopping from one film set to another. His presence alone is enough to spark a frenzy, with every snapshot from his shoots becoming an instant viral sensation.

The latest buzz surrounds his collaboration with none other than the iconic Rajinikanth for their upcoming film Vettaiyan. Recently images of the two stars sharing screen space were shared and social media erupted with fervour. Lyca Production house couldn’t resist sharing the magic on their platform, hailing the duo as the Titans of Indian Cinema.

Clad in sleek black attire, Amitabh and Rajinikanth exuded an aura of unmatched charisma in the shared photos. Their camaraderie, evident even in still frames, sent fans into a frenzy, with hearts flooding the comment sections across platforms.

As anticipation mounts, updates about Vettaiyan continue to captivate audiences. A recent poster reveal, coupled with the announcement of an October release date, sent social media into overdrive. The image, featuring Rajinikanth in a commanding pose with a firearm, added fuel to the already blazing excitement.

Further insights into the film's narrative were provided through a title teaser, hinting at Rajinikanth’s multifaceted role. From scholarly pursuits to wielding weapons reminiscent of his recent on-screen persona, the teaser promised a rollercoaster ride of emotions and action.

Vettaiyan is being helmed by T J Gnanavel, with a star-studded cast including Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier, alongside the dynamic duo of Amitabh and Rajinikanth. 

