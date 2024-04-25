Amitabh Bachchan receives Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award, honours the singer’s legacy

Amitabh Bachchan was honoured with the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar on Wednesday. The megastar expressed his gratitude, saying, “I feel fortunate to receive an award named after a singer whose voice felt divine to listeners.”
The award was established by the Mangeshkar family and trust in memory of Lata Mangeshkar, the eldest of the Mangeshkar siblings, who passed away in 2022 due to health complications.
Amitabh received the accolade on April 24, the memorial day of Deenanath Mangeshkar, the father of the Mangeshkar siblings and a renowned theatre-music personality.
The 81-year-old Bollywood legend, famous for iconic movies like Zanjeer and Deewar, shared his feelings, “Being recognised with this award feels like a blessing.” He humorously added in his speech, “Hridaynath ji had invited me last year too. I said I was unwell, but I was just lazy. This year, I couldn’t escape!”
Recalling his father’s admiration for Lata, Amitabh said, “My father used to say her voice was like a continuous flow of honey. Her notes never faltered. When her voice resonated, it felt like our soul connected with the divine.”
The award was presented to Amitabh by Usha Mangeshkar, the third eldest among the Mangeshkar siblings. Veteran singer Asha Bhosle, who was supposed to grace the occasion, couldn’t attend due to health reasons.
The Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar honours those who’ve made remarkable contributions to society. Previous recipients include Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022 and Asha Bhosle in 2023.
The ceremony was hosted by Hridaynath Mangeshkar, the youngest of the Mangeshkar siblings. At the same event, A R Rahman was awarded the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar for his immense contribution to Indian music. Rahman, who has collaborated with the Mangeshkar sisters on various occasions, said, “This honour is deeply inspiring. I grew up seeing Lata Mangeshkar ji's photo daily. The love I received from this family changed my life. Their dedication is exemplary.”
Other honours included the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar for the Deepstambh Foundation Manobal for their social services. Galib produced by Malhar and Vajreshwari won the Best Drama award. Marathi writer Manjiri Phadke was recognised for her literary contributions, and actor Randeep Hooda received the Vishesh Puraskar for outstanding film production and acting.