Amitabh Bachchan receives Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award, honours the singer’s legacy

The ceremony was hosted by Hridaynath Mangeshkar, the youngest of the Mangeshkar siblings. At the same event, A R Rahman was awarded the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar for his immense contribution to Indian music. Rahman, who has collaborated with the Mangeshkar sisters on various occasions, said, “This honour is deeply inspiring. I grew up seeing Lata Mangeshkar ji's photo daily. The love I received from this family changed my life. Their dedication is exemplary.”