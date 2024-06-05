Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha takes charge of dessert for family dinner, Mira Rajput shares cute video

Mira Rajput, wife of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a heartwarming moment featuring her daughter, Misha. Mira proudly called herself a ‘lucky girl’ after Misha took charge of dessert preparations for a family dinner.
The first photo shared by Mira showed a table adorned with an array of dishes, hinting at a sumptuous meal. Another photo captured a sweet gesture: a sign that read ‘reserved for mama,’ marking Mira’s special place at the table.
The accompanying video clip brought this loving scene to life, with Misha sweetly instructing her mother, “You can take a seat here,” to which Mira responded with a cheerful “Alright.” Misha also guided her grandmother to a particular seat, ensuring everyone felt special.
In the video, Mira gave her followers a sneak peek at the desserts meticulously prepared by Misha. The dessert menu included apple crumble, orange cake, and a variety of ice creams, with each item labelled. Misha’s efforts in the kitchen were evident, showcasing her budding culinary skills.
Mira's caption reflected her joy, “Dinner by Mommy & dessert by Missy. I’m a lucky girl. My all-time favourite Mom’s special Pad Thai and Thai Curry with Jasmine rice. Dessert was Orange Cake, Apple Pie & Tutti Fruity but the yummiest fruit was the apple of my eye.”
Mira and Shahid, who tied the knot in 2015, are proud parents to two children: daughter Misha, born in 2016, and son Zain, born in 2018. Despite their celebrity status, Shahid and Mira rarely share images of their children on social media, striving to keep their family life private.
Mira’s recent Instagram post not only highlights a touching family moment but also underscores the couple’s commitment to nurturing a loving and private environment for their children.