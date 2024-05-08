Imtiaz Ali opens up about Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor’s professional dynamics after their breakup during ‘Jab We Met’

In a recent interview, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali delved into the behind-the-scenes dynamics of his 2007 blockbuster Jab We Met, shedding light on the professional conduct of its lead actors, Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, amidst their personal turmoil.
Reflecting on a pivotal moment during the film’s production, Imtiaz revealed that despite the backdrop of their well-publicized break-up, Kareena and Shahid maintained unwavering professionalism. “Most of the film was shot. There were two days after their so-called break-up that we had to shoot. They were absolutely professional,” he said, dispelling any notion of discord affecting their work.
Imtiaz emphasised the transient nature of success and setbacks in the film industry, stating, “But as filmmakers we don’t have to speculate like the stock market, judge what we think is right for a particular part and only that works. This is the learning of my life.”
Jab We Met marked the last time Shahid and Kareena shared the screen, a journey that began with films like Fida, 36 China Town, Milenge Milenge and Chup Chup Ke. While they reunited in the 2016 film Udta Punjab, their characters shared no scenes.
Post Jab We Met, both actors embarked on new chapters in their personal lives. Kareena tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in 2012, welcoming sons Taimur and Jeh into their family. Meanwhile, Shahid married Mira Rajput in 2015, and the couple welcomed daughter Misha in 2016 and son Zain in 2018