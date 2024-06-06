Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja congratulate Pawan Kalyan on his AP Lok Sabha elections 2024 win

In a wave of celebratory messages following Pawan Kalyan’s political win in Andhra Pradesh, actor Mahesh Babu took to X to extend his heartfelt congratulations. Mahesh praised Pawan’s achievement, highlighting the actor-politician’s deep connection with the people. “Congratulations on your remarkable win, @PawanKalyan! Your victory is a reflection of the faith and confidence people have placed in you. Wishing you a tenure filled with success in realizing your dreams for our people,” Mahesh wrote.
Joining Mahesh in celebrating Pawan's success were several other actors from the Telugu film industry. Actor Nithiin expressed his joy both as a fan and a brother, lauding Pawan’s win. “Dearest @PawanKalyan garu.. As a fan and as a brother, I am supremely thrilled and overjoyed at your history-making win in this election and the way you have Powered the alliance to the Top! Can’t express my happiness enough as emotions are taking over. But what a fantastic hard-fought, well-deserved stupendous win! More ‘Power’ to You, our Power Star forever!!” he wrote.
Ravi Teja commended Pawan for his perseverance and tenacity on X. “Big congratulations to @PawanKalyan garu for the huge victory in the Pithapuram constituency and kudos to your grit and resilience throughout this journey. May you continue to serve the people with your big heart and be a source of inspiration to everyone!!”
Adding a touch of camaraderie, actor Venkatesh playfully referred to Pawan Kalyan as ‘MLA garu (Mr MLA)’. “Congratulations dear @PawanKalyan on the historic win!! No one deserves this more than you, my friend. May you soar to greater heights and continue to inspire with your hard work, strength, and dedication to serve people. Wishing you all the best, Pithapuram MLA garu,” he wrote.
Pawan’s Janasena Party celebrated a momentous triumph by winning all 21 seats it contested, with its ally, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), also securing a majority. This victory has sparked an outpouring of congratulatory messages from various quarters, including Pawan’s family members like Chiranjeevi and Sai Dharam Tej, as well as from fans and other celebrities like Ram Charan and Jr NTR.