Dakota Fanning reveals that Tom Cruise has been gifting her shoes on her birthday since 2005
Actress Dakota Fanning recently shared that, Tom Cruise with whom she shared the screen in the 2005 film War of the Worlds continues to send shoes as birthday presents, which she has been receiving for the past 19 years.
She recounted that the actor first gifted her a cell phone. “I turned 11 on War of the Worlds, when we worked together and he gave me my first cell phone for that birthday,” Fanning said on a talk show. “It was a Motorola Razr…I didn’t have anyone to call, but I wanted a Razr so bad. I must have been talking about it a lot because that’s what he got me. It’s such a great memory.”
She added, “He always sends me the same thing every year." Fannings went on to reveal the reason. “I loved shoes when I was little, and I started to be able to fit into really small adult shoes when I was on the War of the Worlds press tour, so I was really excited about them. So from that birthday on, he always sends me shoes.”
To this, the host said, “That’s so random too, I love it. You must have a massive shoe collection brought to you by Tom Cruise!”
In War Of The World, which was directed by Steven Spielberg, Cruise and Fanning played father and daughter. As a child star, Fanning then worked in hit films such as I Am Sam, Uptown Girls and Man on Fire.