Cillian Murphy to produce and star in film based on Peaky Blinders

Hollywood star Cillian Murphy is all set to return as the fearsome gangster in the Peaky Blinders. However, this time around, the narrative will be condensed into a film. The film is set to be directed by Tom Harper, who directed episodes of the first season of Peaky Blinders in 2013, reports a magazine.

Cillian said, “It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me. It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans.”