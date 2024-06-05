Hailey Bieber flaunts baby bump in mirror selfie, completes her maternity look with Birkin bag

Hailey Bieber, wife of singer Justin Bieber showed off her baby bump at the headquarters of her beauty brand. Her skincare brand posted a carousel of pictures to their Instagram, featuring multiple photos of the pregnant founder.
In a mirror selfie, Hailey, 27, can be seen showing off her belly and chic maternity style. She poses with her hand on her hip, wearing off-white, wide-leg pants and an elongated tube top set.
Hailey completed the outfit with a brown Birkin bag and a pair of black sunglasses.
This is the first baby for Hailey and her husband Justin Bieber, 30. The couple announced in May that they are expecting, with a representative that the model was just over six months pregnant.
Sharing a clip from their vow renewal on Instagram, Hailey sported a lacy white dress over her growing baby bump. Photos also featured her and Justin standing in a field, with the musician placing his arms around his wife's belly.
Since the announcement, the couple has posted many snaps of Hailey's baby bump. In May, Justin shared a carousel post that featured photos of his wife’s stomach. “They wish baby, they wish,” his caption read as Hailey cradled her bump in a sheer black top.
For the unversed, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber first met in 2009. They friendship grew stronger over the years and after sharing an NYE kiss in 2016, their romance rumors were confirmed.
However, somewhere between 2016 and 2018, the two went separate ways and Justin got back with Selena Gomez. However, in 2018, after their infamous breakup, Justin proposed to Hailey and the duo celebrated their first Christmas as newlyweds in the same year.