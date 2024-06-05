Hailey Bieber flaunts baby bump in mirror selfie, completes her maternity look with Birkin bag

Hailey Bieber, wife of singer Justin Bieber showed off her baby bump at the headquarters of her beauty brand. Her skincare brand posted a carousel of pictures to their Instagram, featuring multiple photos of the pregnant founder.

In a mirror selfie, Hailey, 27, can be seen showing off her belly and chic maternity style. She poses with her hand on her hip, wearing off-white, wide-leg pants and an elongated tube top set.

Hailey completed the outfit with a brown Birkin bag and a pair of black sunglasses.