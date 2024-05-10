Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber announce pregnancy with heartwarming snaps

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are ready to expand their family! The couple shared the exciting news of their first baby on Instagram, melting hearts with a heartfelt video and a series of photos. The video showcased a pregnant Hailey, radiant in what appears to be a wedding gown, as Justin showered her with affection. The sweet scenes hinted at the couple possibly renewing their vows, adding a beautiful layer to their baby announcement. “It’s official!” the caption simply read, with each tagging the other.