Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber announce pregnancy with heartwarming snaps

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are ready to expand their family! The couple shared the exciting news of their first baby on Instagram, melting hearts with a heartfelt video and a series of photos. The video showcased a pregnant Hailey, radiant in what appears to be a wedding gown, as Justin showered her with affection. The sweet scenes hinted at the couple possibly renewing their vows, adding a beautiful layer to their baby announcement. “It’s official!” the caption simply read, with each tagging the other.
While the couple remained mum on the exact due date, reports stated Hailey is well into her third trimester, hinting at a summer arrival for the baby. The news was met with an outpouring of love from friends and fans. A deluge of congratulations flooded the comments section, with celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian, and Demi Lovato expressing their joy.
Hailey’s best friend, Kendall Jenner, couldn’t hold back her emotions, playfully commenting, “Ahh here comes the tears again,” hinting at a tearful reaction to the news. This baby announcement comes as no surprise, as Justin and Hailey have been open about their desire for children.
“We always knew we were aligned on what we wanted in our future,” Hailey shared in a 2021 interview. “We had talked about wanting to be married young and having a family young and building a life. Even before we knew we wanted to be with each other.”
Their journey to parenthood has been a whirlwind. Hailey first met Justin in 2006, and after years of on-again, off-again situations, they finally tied the knot in a secret courthouse ceremony in 2018. A year later, they celebrated their love again with a larger wedding surrounded by loved ones.